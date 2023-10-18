EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Rajkumar opens up about working in Jailer; says Rajinikanth is more like family

Shiva Rajkumar was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in his blockbuster film Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed his experience of working with Rajinikanth and stated that the Petta actor was more like family.

The Vedha actor said that working with Rajinikanth was a totally different experience, as they had never seen each other in a professional setup. He also added that the Darbar actor was surprised at how mature Shiva Rajkumar was on set, especially considering how mischievous he is offset.

Speaking about the experience, Shivanna said: “He (Rajinikanth) is more like a family. There’s a beautiful bonding between us. For working, it was different. And even he was surprised, he told me ‘You do a lot of tamasha off-set, but when you come on the set you’re totally different, your face becomes so serious.. Very different… Just be quiet, calm, composed… how is it?’, and I said I don’t know… it just comes.”

The Om actor also added that the second he comes out of a shot, he will go back to being the fun and mischievous character that he is in real life. Similarly, when he goes back for a shot, he becomes serious again.

Watch Shiva Rajkumar’s exclusive interview with Pinkvilla

Shiva Rajkumar opens up about Jailer 2

As the rumors about Jailer being just the first film in the universe, Shiva Rajkumar addressed the possibility of him playing a bigger role in Jailer 2. Talking about the film, he said he doesn’t particularly hope for something like that and much rather believes in staying in the present. The actor said: “That was good, Jailer.. Enjoyed… Now, I’ve come to Ghost. Next film what is there, we have to go accordingly. One more Tamil film I did was Captain Miller with Dhanush. Even that is a very interesting role. And we have to just go on…”

He also said that he has received an offer for a Hindi film but cannot reveal much about the film at present as it wasn’t finalized yet.

More about Ghost

Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming film, Ghost, helmed by MG Srinivas, marks the first role of the Mufti actor in a lead role this year. The film features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and many more. The film is said to be the first installment in an MG Srinivas cinematic universe, where he will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das from the 2019 film Birbal. The film is all set to release on 19th October.

