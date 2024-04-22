Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Thalaivar 171 is titled Coolie; TEASER OUT

Ending all the anticipation today, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171 released the title teaser of the film. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is officially titled as Coolie.

The title teaser not only unveils the official title of the film but also presents a massive and stylish intro for Superstar. The makers have also opted to use a black-and-white format for the teaser with only gold being highlighted in color. Along with that an iconic callback to one of Rajinikanth’s dialogue from yesteryears.

Check out the official title teaser of Coolie