Thalaivar 171 titled Coolie: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film offers stylish massive intro to the Superstar

After much await, the official title teaser of the Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film has arrived, announcing the title as Coolie. The stylish teaser brings back a villainous avatar of superstar!

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 22, 2024  |  06:18 PM IST |  410
Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Thalaivar 171 is titled Coolie; TEASER OUT
Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Thalaivar 171 is titled Coolie; TEASER OUT (PC: Sun TV, YouTube)

Ending all the anticipation today, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171 released the title teaser of the film. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is officially titled as Coolie.

The title teaser not only unveils the official title of the film but also presents a massive and stylish intro for Superstar. The makers have also opted to use a black-and-white format for the teaser with only gold being highlighted in color. Along with that an iconic callback to one of Rajinikanth’s dialogue from yesteryears.

Check out the official title teaser of Coolie

About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: YouTube (Sun TV)
