EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay charged a whopping Rs 150 crore for Varisu; Emerges as highest-paid Indian actor

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Thalapathy Vijay has charged a whopping Rs 150 crore for Varisu, surpassing the fee of many South and Bollywood biggies. Clearly, filmmakers and investors are willing to ride mega-budgets on Vijay. Also, Vijay is one of the dependable South actors with a massive fan following. His fans leave no stone unturned to ensure he’s ruling on the numero uno spot.

Putting an end to the long wait, Vijay 's Varisu is all set to release tomorrow, January 11. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by Dil Raju and PVP Cinema, Varisu, Vijay's 66th film has set high expectations among moviegoers since its inception. Interestingly, Vijay is pocketing a hefty fee for Varisu . Yes, you read that right!

Vijay's choice of films has always managed to grab the attention of the audience. He has teamed up with filmmakers from the younger lot as well, including Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar. Earlier, during an interview with director Nelson, Vijay had said that he decides films completely based on scripts and he ensures that it has all the elements of a commercial entertainer. "I check if these elements are effortlessly woven into the plot," the actor had stated.

Overseas popularity

Vijay's popularity is not limited only to India but is popular throughout the globe. He is among very few South actors who has managed to cross over to other markets with such ease, and now, even in the Hindi-speaking belt.

Varisu in Hindi

For the unversed, Varisu will release worldwide on January 11th in Tamil and on January 13th in Hindi and as a Sankranthi special in Telugu on the 14th.

The chartbuster number Ranjitham has hit the right chord with the audience. S Thaman has scored a foot-tapping number that was crooned by Vijay himself alongside MM Mansi, while Vivek penned the lyrics.

Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha are the prominent cast of the movie that will have top-notch craftsmen handling different crafts.

Vamshi Paidipally along with Hari and Ashishor Solomon wrote the story. Karthick Palani is the cinematographer, wherein KL Praveen is the editor. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

Also Read| Thunivu VS Varisu Trade Talk: Box Office clash, high ticket prices, number of screens of Ajith and Vijay films

Check out Varisu Hindi and Tamil trailers below: