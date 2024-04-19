Thalapathy Vijay exercises his voting right for 2024 Lok Sabha elections; PICS

As many Tamil celebrities are flocking in to cast their precious vote in this year's parliamentary elections, Thalapathy Vijay has also arrived to cast his vote. The actor was seen arriving at the polling booth, filled with people who were excited to see him.

The actor was earlier seen reaching his home in Chennai from where he set out to the polling booth and vote in his constituency. The mob-like crowd had a huge commotion seeing the superstar and even started chanting his name. Along with voting, we can also see a minor injury on the actor's hand which is likely to be from the recent stunt sequence for his film The Greatest Of All Time.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay casting his votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024