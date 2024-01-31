Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Arya Babu opens up about her separation; says ‘felt like shooting him’

Arya Babu is quite a familiar name in every Malayali household. The actress has earned quite a reputation, appearing in popular shows like Badai Bungalow, Star Music and Bigg Boss, and many more.

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, the actress opened up about the issues she has faced in her life, especially with respect to her separation from her husband Rahul Suseelan. The actress had revealed earlier that she had separated from her husband as she found out he was engaged in an extra-marital affair. The actress added that she was infuriated when she got to know, and even felt like shooting him.

Arya recalls her separation from husband

Talking to the YouTube channel, the actress recalled the incidents which led to their separation. She said: “Now that I think of it, I doubt he sent me to Bigg Boss to get rid of me, especially as he was the one who pushed me and supported me to go on the show. I was doubtful. I have a daughter, it hasn’t been long since my father passed away. He was the one who supported me and even dropped me to the airport. I did not have contact with anyone for the days I was there (in Bigg Boss). I don’t know if it was his plan to distance himself in the meantime. But I think that is a possibility.”

She further mentioned that once she was sent back from the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she called him up, but he didn’t pick up. She added that she got blank, and did not know what to do as this was the only number she knew by heart. Arya further said that when he didn’t pick up, she called her sister, and told her what had happened. Her sister calmed her down, although she herself did not sound so reassuring.

“When I got back my phone from Bigg Boss, I called him numerous times but he did not pick up. I don’t know if my sister or my assistant spoke to him, but he called me back later. But he wasn’t the same person that dropped me at the airport”, She said. Additionally, she also mentioned that his response to not picking up her calls was that he was sleeping. She added that she did not know what had changed in the 75 days she was in the Bigg Boss House, as right before that he had even cried for having to stay away from her for so long.

Arya also mentioned that there was no way for them to meet in person as she was in Thiruvananthapuram and he was in Dubai, with no way to travel due to the pandemic. The actress also said: “When I understood that he was in another relationship, I felt like shooting him. Even today, that is my mental state. I was extremely furious. But today, I’m not angry enough to kill him. However, I’ll be the happiest if I get to know that something happened to him. I know what I’m feeling is wrong, but this is what I’m feeling. I know they are married and are living happily, let that continue.”

Arya on the work front

Arya was last seen in the Malayalam comedy-drama film Queen Elizabeth, helmed by M. Padmakumar. The film is written by Arjun T Sathyan and features an ensemble cast including Shweta Menon, Narain, Johnny Antony, Meera Jasmine, Neena Kurup, and many more in prominent roles.

