Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 Winner: Karthik Mahesh takes home 50 lakhs, luxury car and electric moped

At the end of a nail-biting finale, Bigg Boss Season 10 Kannada finally came to an end on January 28th, Sunday. Actor Karthik Mahesh was crowned the winner, and took home exciting prizes, including 50 lakhs cash prize, a luxury car, and an electric moped.

The runner-up, Drone Prathap was awarded a cash prize of ten lakhs, and an electric moped.The episode started with host Kichcha Sudeep addressing all the contestants in the house and sharing his thoughts about the season. This was immediately followed by the contestants sharing their experience, as well as a video summary of the entire season being played for the contestants as well as the viewers.

Kichcha Sudeep introduces new method of eviction

During the course of the episode, host Kichcha Sudeep also introduced a new and innovative way in which the eviction would take place, quite different from what had been the norm for the past 9 seasons.

A revolving chair was placed in the garden area with individual seats for each of the four finalists. It was also revealed that as the chairs begin to rotate, one of them will be evicted through a rotating door. In the end, as mentioned earlier, actor Karthik Mahesh emerged the winner.

Bigg Boss pays tribute to Kichcha Sudeep

As Bigg Boss Kannada completes 10 successful seasons, the makers decided to honor the host Kichcha Sudeep, who has been a part of the show since the first season. Undeniably, the actor’s enigmatic presence played a major role in the show’s success. The makers also presented the actor with a token of their appreciation, giving him a portrait which summarized his journey in the reality show.

Advertisement

Talking about his journey, the actor said: “I feel overwhelmed. I want to express my gratitude everyone who has been a part of this journey, crew, viewers and contestants, who have been a part of this journey of hosting Bigg Boss Kannada”

More about Karthik Mahesh

Karthik Mahesh is an upcoming actor in the Kannada film industry, and was seen in the 2022 drama film Dollu. The film, helmed by Sagar Puranik, also featured Nidhi Hegde, Babu Hirannaiah, Chandra Mayur, Nayana and more in prominent roles. Apart from Dollu, the actor was also seen in the drama series Puttakkana Makkalu, which aired in 2021.

ALSO READ: Anweshippin Kandethum Trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas stars as diligent police officer unveiling a mystery