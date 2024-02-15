From Yash to Nayanthara, take a look at how your favorite stars celebrated Valentine's Day

Love is something worth celebrating every single day. But Feb 14, Valentine's Day, holds a special place in the hearts of lovers. Needless to say, when such an occasion turns up celebrities are also not far behind, and contribute to the shenanigans of the romantic festival. In case you missed out on how your favorite celebrity rang in V-Day, we have curated a glimpse of their sweet celebration.

From Rocking Star Yash and the dynamic Tovino Thomas to superwoman Nayanthara and evergreen beauty queen Trisha Krishnan, each celeb showcased love and affection to their near and dear ones in various special ways.

Yash and Radhika’s Valentine’s Day Glimpse

Yash, renowned for his role in KGF, marked Valentine's Day by spending quality time with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children, Ayra and Yatharv. Radhika took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her wonderful celebration. She wrote, "Valentine’s lunch with my ‘forever’ Valentines (eye emoji) (heart emoji)”.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Tovino’s Valentine’s Day Glimpse

Malayalam industry’s renowned actor Tovino Thomas, who is known for his down-to-earth charm, shared a lovely picture with his beautiful wife Lidiya while capturing the essence of love in a specially curated basket. Tovino captioned the post "Valentine’s Day wishes (heart emoji".

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Valentine’s Day Glimpse

Superwoman Nayanthara shared a glimpse of the joyous day on her Instagram story with her better half Vignesh Shivan. She captioned the picture, “My fav human, Thank you for a decade of love” while emphasizing the beauty of love and companionship.

Trisha Krishnan’s Valentine’s Day Glimpse

The evergreen Tamil star Trisha Krishnan who is known for her commendable performances and exquisite dressing styles celebrated Valentine’s Day with grace and love. Trisha took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her carrying a bouquet filled with pink roses and using an evil eye sticker for the picture.

Work front

Currently, Yash is gearing up for Geetu Mohandas 's directorial Toxic, which is slated to be released on 10th April 2025. Apart from this, it has been rumored that Yash is in talks for the upcoming film Ramayana which will be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. There have also been reports that Yash is in talks with Red Chillies Entertainment for an action film. The actor liked the initial discussions about the script and is keen on seeing where the project will go.

Tovino Thomas will star in Lucifer 2: Emupuraan, a sequel to the superhit film Lucifer, which was helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran . Tovino also has a massive Pan-Indian release helmed by Jithin Laal and it is titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). His latest release Anweshippin Kandethum which was released on 9th February received mixed responses from the audience.

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant director Nilesh Kirshnaa. The film also featured Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar, and many more in prominent roles. The film was very well received at the time of release but was dragged into controversy later. Apart from that, the Jawan actress is also a part of S Sashikanth’s upcoming sports drama film Test. The film also features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many more in prominent roles.

Trisha is currently gearing up for several projects along with her Telugu debut Vishwambhara alongside Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi . The 96 star has also become a part of Thala Ajith Kumar starrer VidaaMuyarchi which is said to be a high-octane action thriller. The actress has also been roped up for Kamal Haasan 's period drama starrer Thug Life helmed by Cinema maestro Mani Ratnam.

