EXCLUSIVE: Yash signs a big deal for Ramayana as an actor-producer; Gets into an equal partnership

Post the release of the 2 KGF films, Yash has become a force to reckon with, not just at the India box office but worldwide. His movies hold Pan-India appeal, resonate with audiences from different demographics, and also have a very universal theme. His upcoming releases, Toxic: A Tale for Grown-ups directed by Geetu Mohandas and Ramayana: Part 1 directed by Nitesh Tiwari, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are keenly awaited and have created unprecedented buzz even before release. What's more interesting is that the KGF actor is a co-producer on both films.

Yash Becomes A 50-50 Partner In His Upcoming Films Toxic And Ramayana

Yash, back in 2014, began to work on a fixed fee plus profit share model and that has reaped him great dividends, especially KGF: Chapter 2 where he made over Rs 200 crores. His production house Monster Mind Creations has an equal stake in Toxic along with Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions.

That's not all, he has an equal stake in Ramayana as well. According to our sources, he was initially offered Rs 150 crores by Prime Focus for each part of Ramayana. However, comprehending the dynamics and stakes involved, Yash and Namit Malhotra decided to partner equally and present the film together to the world.

Producer Venkat K Narayana Talks About His Collaboration With Yash

Speaking on his collaboration with Yash, Venkat K Narayana said, "KVN Productions is an ambitious production house driven by the goal of creating high-quality, entertaining films. Yash has been a wonderful friend and strategic partner for me in Toxic and other things. He has a great Vision, passion and puts in relentless effort to ensure everything is picture-perfect. His business acumen, ability to think ahead of time and nurture the talent are amazing. Together, we're working on making Toxic, our flagship collaboration – a global dream for Indian cinema. We're meticulously assembling a cast and crew of unparalleled talent, crafting a powerful narrative designed to captivate audiences worldwide."

Watch the Toxic Movie Announcement Video

Namit Malhotra Opens Up About His Association With Yash On Ramayana

Speaking on the association with Yash, Namit Malhotra said, “Yash and I share a fully aligned vision to showcase our Indian cinema on a global stage. Being the largest Indian superstar, his contribution in helping take Ramayana from India to the world is unprecedented and that gives me tremendous faith and belief to present this film at a scale that’s second to none in the world”. If Ramayana becomes the global phenomenon that it is anticipated to become, one can only imagine the amount of money that the actor will be making from the film.

Yash's Work Timeline

Toxic will release in theatres in April, 2025. Yash is busy shooting for the movie. He will begin shooting for Ramayana Part 1, sometime in July. He will also be doing extensive prep for his role of Ravan. Ramayana Part 1 is, at the moment, eyeing a late 2025 release. The shooting of the film is already underway.

How excited are you for Toxic and Ramayana?

