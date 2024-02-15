Bramayugam Twitter Review: 12 Tweets to read before watching Mammootty starrer horror thriller flick

Mammootty’s latest film, Bramayugam, has been the talk of the town from the time it was announced. The film, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam fame, is touted to be a horror thriller film, featuring Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth bharathan, Amanda Liz, and many more in prominent roles.

The hype surrounding the film was higher than ever, especially since the film’s trailer was released on February 10th. Right from the film’s announcement, fans started drawing comparisons between Mammootty’s character in the film, and his character in Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 1994 film Vidheyan.

Netizens say Bramayugam does not falter in impressing

Bramayugam is completely shot in black and white, with one of the major factors being the time period in which the film is set. Although the news received mixed response from the audience when it was first announced, by the looks of it, it seems to have worked well for everyone.

Several members of the audience took to social media to share their opinions after watching Bramayugam, and deconstructed every aspect of the film. As always, Mammootty’s performance and screen presence was the highlight in most reviews. Further, they also praised the film’s music, art work, cinematography and editing as well. It was also mentioned that the film has Arjun Ashokan’s best performance till date. One particular fan even compared Rahul Sadasivan to the Hollywood director Jordan Peele, due to their affinity towards horror films. The post read:

“Mind=Blown! Rahul Sadasivan is India’s proud answer to Jordan Peele. An absolutely terrific folklore horror with brilliant metaphorical layers on corruption and human greed, And Mammootty delivers another flabbergasting beast of a performance. Going again!”

More about Bramayugam

Bramayugam marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan. The film is set in a pre-modern Kerala and follows the tale of an old feudal lord, named Kodumon Potti. Potti is known to practice black magic, and the film follows the events which follow in the Zamindar’s house when someone gets in by mistake.

The film has been bankrolled by YNot Studios in tandem with Night Shift Studios, and Christo Xavier has composed the film’s background score. Shehnad Jalal cranks the camera for the film, while Shafique Mohammed Ali takes care of the editing.

