Hollywood calling for Fahadh Faasil? Avesham actor shares his FIRST audition experience

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil recently revealed that he received an offer for a foreign movie and even gave an audition for it. According to the actor, it was the first time he had ever auditioned for a film.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Fahadh shared his experience of attending a Hollywood audition for a film. Although he didn't reveal the name of the movie or production, Fahadh shared his experience of doing the audition.

He revealed that he was given a scene to perform in the audition which he did. However, Fahadh needed clarification about the storyline or context of the scene he did. However, FaFa, as fondly called by his friends and fans, didn’t confirm if he accepted or rejected the Hollywood offer.

People who know him closely know that this is something very important for Fahadh. According to the actor, not even a close friend of his can make him act in just one scene.

If they want to see the 'real Fahadh' we experience on screens, more details should be given to him to perform. He is an actor who performs according to the character in the script and the backstories he creates with the makers of the movie. This aspect was missing when he did the audition.

Ranga of Aavesham is becoming a cult hero symbol in Kerala

Fahadh Faasil is currently enjoying a successful phase in his career, thanks to the blockbuster success of his latest movie, Jithu Mohan’s Aavesham. The film continues to run successfully in theaters, generating widespread acclaim and collecting over Rs 95 crores plus already.

Fahadh's portrayal of Ranga in Aavesham, a goon with a blend of fun and emotions, has become a trend among the youth of Kerala. The swag and style of Ranga are widely celebrated, and the makers say that many of the character's traits were designed by the actor himself.

Fahadh will next be seen in Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, where he will portray the antagonist Bhanwar Singh. Also he is a part of Rajinikanth's 170th movie, Vettaiyan, where he will be playing a humorous role.

Fahadh’s upcoming Malayalam projects after Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil hasn't signed on for many movies following Aavesham. He is also producing Premalu 2, the sequel to the blockbuster starring Naslen and Mamitha. Additionally, Fahadh will star alongside Mammootty in Mahesh Narayanan's next big-budget movie.

The Malik actor also had a role in Amal Neerad's movie featuring Kunchacko Boban. Fahadh seamlessly navigates through movies regardless of languages and genres, showcasing his versatility.

