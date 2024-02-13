Fahadh Faasil in and as Karate Chandran for next film; UNSEEN photos revealed

Just recently, the Bhavana Studios production house took to social media to announce their sixth production, featuring Fahadh Faasil in and as Karate Chandran. The makers wrote in their announcement on X(formerly known as Twitter).

“Overwhelming happiness for the love showered on Premalu. Big hugs and cheers to the fantastic team. And now, we would like to double the excitement by sharing the news of our next, production number 6. Fahadh Faasil in and as Karate Chandran, directed by Roy, written by S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas. More updates soon.”

Fahadh Faasil’s next film titled Karate Chandran

From the post, we can see Fahadh gearing up for action, as he shows us some of his Karate moves. Owing to Fahadh’s varied filmography comprising both comedic and serious roles, Karate Chandran could fall into the realm of either a comedic drama or a more serious film, or maybe a mixture of both.

Karate Chandran marks the third collaboration between actor Fahadh Faasil and Bhavana Studios. The production house has previously produced Joji and Kumbalangi Nights, where in Fahadh Faasil played a major role.

The other movies produced by Bhavana Studios include Palthu Janwar, Thankam, and the recently released Premalu, which is also co-produced by Fahadh Faasil.

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming projects

Fahadh Faasil has an extraordinary lineup of films in 2024, with two multistarrers in the form of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule. Fahadh is set to play an important role in the T.J. Gnanavel-directed Vettaiyan.

Fahadh will of course return as Bhanawar Singh Shekawat in Pushpa: The Rule, which will involve a faceoff between Fahadh and Allu Arjun, in a battle of pride and ego. The film is being written and directed by Sukumar and is expected to be released on August 15th, 2024 in theatres.

Apart from these massive projects, Fahadh will also be seen in the highly anticipated second film of Romancham director, titled Aavesham. The teaser of the movie has created quite the intrigue among film fans concerning Fahadh’s character. Aavesham has been written and directed by Jithu Madhavan.

