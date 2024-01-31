It's a wrap for Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth's The Test; BTS video teases heartwarming tale

One of the most underrated projects releasing this year is the S Sashikanth debut directorial venture 'The Test', starring R Madhavan, Siddharth, Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. There has not been much hype surrounding the film. However, the BTS released from the team to mark the completion of the shooting process is sure to attract many eyes.

The team shared a small glimpse into the world of ‘The Test’, where Siddharth will be portraying the role of Arjun, a cricketer. It is still unknown as to what roles Madhavan and Nayanthara will be essaying in the film. As the film’s title suggests, ‘The Test’ will revolve around an International Test Cricket match and the events that unfold prior to and after the Test. The film is scheduled to be released this Summer.

BTS video of The Test starring Nayanthara, Madhavan, Siddharth

What is the plot of The Test?

According to IMDb, the plot of The Test can be best described as ‘Three people's worlds collide during a historic international cricket test match in Chennai which ultimately forces them to make life-changing difficult decisions.’

The Test has been written by Suman Kumar and helmed by S Sashikanth in his directorial debut. Before donning the director’s hat, S Sashikanth worked as a producer in numerous films. His most notable works include Vikram Vedha, both Hindi and Tamil, Iruddhi Suttru, Guru(a remake of Iruddhi Suttru), Kaaviya Thalaivan, and so on. Coincidentally, Sashikanth has scored his biggest hits with his ‘The Test’ actors Siddharth and Madhavan.

From the BTS that was released, it is clear that the film will be heavily focused on Cricket, a game that countless Indians relish. Given the same, The Test is releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam as well as in Kannada, and is expected to hit the big screens in Summer 2024.

Upcoming projects of Nayanthara, Madhavan and Siddharth

R. Madhavan will next be seen in the Bollywood film Shaitaan, alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. Siddharth will feature in Shankar’s Pan-Indian film Indian 2, a sequel to the blockbuster Indian.

Nayanthara will next feature in the sequel to Thani Oruvan, titled Thani Oruvan 2, opposite Jayam Ravi.

