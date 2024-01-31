Fabulous Lives of Star Wives: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha to Ram Charan's better half Upasana; January photo dump

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's lovely wife Allu Sneha has shared some stunning pictures of her with other star celebrity wives like Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, Upasana Kamineni and Lavanya Tripathi.

By Tanmayi Sharma
Published on Jan 31, 2024  |  04:33 PM IST |  3.9K
Allu Sneha
Allu Sneha shares photos with her fellow star wives (Credit: Allu Sneha Instagram)

Allu Sneha Reddy, the wife of Icon Star Allu Arjun is well-known among the Telugu Film Industry. Though she never marked her appearance in any film, she is often seen with Allu Arjun at various events. She also holds a strong presence on social media and has earned herself considerable fame.

Allu Sneha Shares Photos With Star Wives

Sneha Reddy recently shared some interesting unseen photos and wrote, "Kicking off the year with these lovelies." Her ‘Jan dump’ includes some unseen memories with Mega daughter-in-laws Upasana Kamineni and Lavanya Tripathi. 

A few pics are from Sankranti celebrations with Mega and Allu family members. She also shared a beautiful photo of her with Mahesh Babu's actress wife Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni.

Allu Sneha Reddy, Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana’s photos


Allu Sneha's Husband Allu Arjun Is Busy Working On Pushpa 2

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has been busy with his upcoming much-awaited movie Pushpa: The Rule. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film is being made on a massive budget. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 which is the sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise is slated to release on 15 August 2024.

