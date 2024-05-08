Meet actor who was rumored to be dating Nayanthara, had alleged rivalry with Dhanush, and is now starring in a pan-India film with Kamal Haasan

A Tamil actor who started off his career as a child artist in his father’s movies, later became a sensation with his mass avatars and out-of-the-ordinary characters. Despite being a leading name in the Tamil film industry, the actor is often linked with various rumors and has had his share of wild controversies.

Yes, we’re talking about the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya actor Silambarasan TR. Affectionately called STR or Simbu, the Tamil actor entered the world of cinema with a lead role in the romantic action film Kadhal Azhivathillai, which was written, produced, and directed by his father T Rajendran. Despite his success in the industry and starring in several major films, the actor's personal life has been plagued by rumors over time.

Silambarasan TR and his film career

Having been introduced to Tamil cinema at a tender age, the actor had already gained recognition during his early years. Commencing his career with numerous masala action films, Silambarasan achieved triumph in his movies, particularly due to his resemblance to his father's acting style.

As STR embarked on his path to improve as an actor, he delivered some unforgettable performances early on. Stepping out of his father's influence, he found success with unique films such as Manmadhan, Vallavan, and others.

The former film along with being his debut as a director also served as a turning point in his career, prompting him to make unique creative choices. However, by 2010, the actor and his performing ability were shown to the world with the movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya trailer:

The movie became a cult classic and a favorite for many, highlighting one of the actor's best performances that even received praise from the legendary director K Balachander. Despite this success, during that period, the actor was frequently caught up in rumors about his personal life and made headlines for sparking controversial discussions.

Silambarasan TR’s personal life

When Silambarasan TR starred in his movie Vallavan, he became the center of attention due to rumors about his supposed romance with actress Nayanthara. Apparently, both the actors were romantically involved at the time, and even so much so that the actor allegedly penned a song for her in the movie.

Song from STR starrer Vallavan

However, both of them parted ways later on with the actress getting involved in another relationship. In the meantime, there were also several rumors of the actor dating co-stars like Trisha Krishnan and Hansika Motwani but he has often denied such claims and called them his close friends.

Besides the actor’s romantic escapades, STR also shares his own list of controversies with co-stars, directors, and producers. The most popular one of these claims was the alleged rivalry he had with actor Dhanush.

Both Dhanush and STR had started off their careers in Tamil cinema around the same time. Being actors from a film background both shared their own network in the industry. However, the rumors of rivalry caught on like wildfire when STR apparently used some dialogue in his film Manmadhan which was supposedly directed towards Dhanush.

Moreover, Dhanush’s rise to fame with Kadhal Kondein and marriage to Aishwarya Rajinikanth had also apparently fueled their rivalry more with even STR being asked about it. However, the actor did not comment directly and said they aren’t friends.

This confused rivalry between them supposedly extended till 2012 when they were both spotted at an awards ceremony held in Dubai and even celebrated Dhanush’s birthday together.

When questioned about the reports of competition between them, the Captain Miller actor conveyed they were never rivals and only had some misunderstandings due to a lack of communication. Furthermore, STR even acted in a cameo role for the film called Kaaka Muttai, bankrolled by Dhanush’s production company.

Official trailer of Kaaka Muttai

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR who was last seen in 2023 for the film Pathu Thala has now been cast in a significant role in the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. Initially, the movie was set to feature Dulquer Salmaan in this role, but due to his prior commitments, he had to step away from the project. The film is being directed by Mani Ratnam.

With STR replacing DQ from the movie, the makers officially announced the recast with a promo video featuring the actor. Interestingly, the actor’s next film, tentatively called STR48 is also bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production company which is said to be a historical action flick.

