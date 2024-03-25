Janhvi Kapoor shares sunset PIC; says can’t wait to be back on Devara sets

Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut this year and just like her fans, it seems even she can’t wait to be back on the sets of the film once again. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a special sunset picture.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote “Can’t wait to come back and be #Thangam again. #Devara” The film starring Jr NTR in the lead role is currently undergoing shoots with the film scheduled to release on October 10th, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor expresses how she can’t wait to be back on Devara sets

Janhvi Kapoor has been making quite the waves in Telugu cinema in recent times. The actress who is yet to appear as the leading lady opposite Jr NTR is already set to appear alongside Ram Charan for the latter’s 16th film.

The actress is set to play the lead role in the tentatively titled film RC16 which is being directed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana. The film is said to be a sports drama based in a village and is likely to be a hard-hitting one. The film has also brought in Shiva Rajkumar to play a key role in the film.

More about Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role is said to be an action drama film set in the backdrops of sea and coastal area. The film directed by Koratala Siva is the first installment of a two-part film franchise and features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in key roles. The film was initially scheduled to release on 5th April but had to be postponed till October, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra this year.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Besides her upcoming Telugu films, Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear in leading roles in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, directed by Sharan Sharma, and the film is expected to release early this year.

The actress is also playing the lead in Ulajh starring alongside Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah where she will be seen playing the role of an IFS officer.

