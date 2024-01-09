Jude Anthany Joseph, Tovino Thomas film 2018 back in the Oscar race?

The Malayalam survival drama film 2018, helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph was India’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards under the category of Best Foreign Feature film. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, on December 22nd, 2023, it was reported that the film had failed to make the shortlist in the category.

Nonetheless, there seems to be hope once again. In the latest update, it has been reported by Manorama Online that the film is one of the 265 films from across the world that is competing in the category of Best Picture, and other general categories

Adding cherry on top, 2018 is not the only Indian film that has been shortlisted. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s biographical drama 12th Fail has also been shortlisted under the same category. It is understood that the films became eligible for the category as they were released in several theaters across the United States of America, which happens to be the only criteria.

More about the Oscars

The final list of nominations for the Academy Awards will be released on January 23rd. As per reports, the top 10 films, out of the 265, will be the final nominations. The last time an Indian film was nominated in any category of the Oscars was in 2001 with the Aamri Khan starrer Lagaan.

Advertisement

More about 2018

For the unversed, 2018 is based on the 2018 Kerala floods, which is considered to be the worst floods the state has been through in over a century. The film draws inspiration from real-life stories that are brought together by the natural calamity. The film features an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, and many more in prominent roles.

The film released on May 5th, and was a massive success among fans and critics alike. In fact, the film became the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Malayalam films at the Oscars

2018 is only the fourth Malayalam film to be chosen as India’s Official entry to the Oscars under the Best Foreign Feature Film category. Previously, Mohanlal’s 1997 film Guru, helmed by Rajiv Anchal, Salim Ahamed’s 2011 social drama film Adaminte Makan Abu, which featured Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead, and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2019 action thriller film Jallikkattu were the only films to be selected as India’s official entry under the category.

ALSO READ: India’s official entry for Oscars: Tovino Thomas, Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 gets knocked out of the race