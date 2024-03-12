Manjummel Boys becomes Highest Grossing Malayalam film in India overtaking 2018

Manjummel Boys grossed Rs. 3.75 crore approx on its third Monday at the Indian box office. With that, the cumulative gross of the film has risen to Rs. 108.50 crore, making it the highest-grossing film from the Malayalam film industry in the country, overtaking last year's release 2018, which had grossed Rs. 107 crore.

The record has come due to historic performance outside Kerala, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where Manjummel Boys has amassed an unbelievable Rs. 41 crore to date and is on its way to Rs. 50 crore in the coming days. In the home state of Kerala, the film is still quite a bit short of 2018, currently ranking at eighth place in the list of top grossers in the state. Manjummel Boys is expected to go over the Rs. 70 crore mark in the state but it's unlikely to catch 2018 at the top.

The highest-grossing Malayalam films at the Indian box office are as follows:

Manjummel Boys - Rs. 108.50 crore (19 days) 2018 - Rs. 107 crore Pulimurugan - Rs. 97.50 crore Lucifer - Rs. 75 crore Premalu - Rs. 63.50 crore (32 days) RDX - Rs. 55.50 crore Neru - Rs. 52.50 crore Bheeshma Parvam - Rs. 50.50 crore Kurup - Rs. 48.50 crore Kannur Squad - Rs. 47.50 crore

Manjummel Boys is still running hot, with 3rd Monday being slightly less than its first day. There seems enough steam in the tank for the film to breach the Rs. 150 crore benchmark, which will set the bar significantly higher for future releases.

Additionally, Manjummel Boys has grossed USD 6.90 million (Rs. 57.50 crore) internationally, giving it a global total of Rs. 166 crore. It will be crossing the all-time grosser record held by 2018 in a couple of days, before eventually topping the Rs. 200 crore mark.



