Kadaisi Vivasayi director Manikandan’s house robbery case: Thieves leave apology note after returning National Award medal

It was reported earlier this month that a robbery had taken place in Kadaisi Vivasayi director M Manikandan’s residence in Usilampatti, Madurai. Thieves had broken in and stolen one lakh rupees and five sovereigns of gold from his house.

It was also reported that among other things, Manikandan’s National Award for Best Feature Film, which he received for the Vijay Sethupathi starrer had also been stolen. In an interesting new development in the case, it has been reported by Sun News Tamil that the thieves have returned the National Award medal back to the filmmaker. It is also learnt that the thieves left an apology note as well, both of which they left in a carry bag outside his house. As per reports, the apology note read: ‘Sir, please forgive us. The result of your hard work is yours alone’

More about the incident

Manikandan was born and brought up in Usilampatti, in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. However, the filmmaker resides in Chennai due to work commitments, with the residence in Usilampatti being under the surveillance of his assistant and driver.

As per reports, it is the driver who saw the gates of the house open, as he visited the premises in the evening. The driver immediately informed the police, who filed a case after initial investigations. It is understood that the police are still looking for the thieves.

M Manikandan on the professional front

Manikandan made his debut with the 2014 comedy drama film Kaaka Muttai, produced by Vetrimaaran. The film revolves around two children from the slums of Chennai, who desired to eat a pizza. How they fight against all odds to reach their goals forms the crux of the story.

Following Kaaka Muttai, the filmmaker came out with two films, Kuttrame Thandanai and Aandavan Kattalai, both of which came out in 2016. The latter marked the first collaboration between Manikandan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Their second collaboration was the highly acclaimed Kadaisi Vivasayi, which featured an 85-year-old farmer named Nallandi, and also had Yogi Babu and Kali Muthu in prominent roles. The film revolves around a farmer, who is arrested under false charges becuase he stood against a property developer, which leads to his crops going bad due to neglect.

