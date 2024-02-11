Kadaisi Vivasayi director Manikandan’s house in Madurai robbed; money and gold stolen

Director M Manikandan rose to prominence with his debut film, Kaaka Muttai, which came out in 2014. Since then, the filmmaker has been constantly setting fire to the silver screens with several blockbuster films over the years.

In fact, Manikandan’s latest film, Kadaisi Vivasayi, which came out in 2022, even earned the filmmaker a National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. In the latest update, it has been reported by TOI that the filmmaker’s house in Usilampatti, Madurai, has been robbed. It is understood that one lakh rupees as well as five sovereigns of gold have been stolen.

More about the incident

M Manikandan was born in Usilampatti, in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. However, the filmmaker resides in Chennai due to work commitments. His residence in Usilampatti is under the surveillance of his assistant and driver.

It is understood that it was the driver who saw the gates of the house open, as he visited the premises in the evening. The driver immediately informed the police, who filed a case after the initial investigations. The police are still looking for the thieves.

M. Manikandan on the workfront

Manikandan made his debut with the 2014 comedy drama film Kaaka Muttai. The film, produced by Vetrimaaran, revolves around two kids from a slum in Chennai, who desire to eat a pizza. How they fight against all odds to reach their goal forms the basis of the story. The film was well received critically and commercially, and even won the National Award for Best Children’s film.

After that, the filmmaker directed two other films, namely Kuttrame Thandanai, and Aandavan Kattalai, both of which came out in 2016. The latter also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Manikandan collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi in his next film as well, the highly acclaimed Kadaisi Vivasayi. The film featured an 85-year-old farmer named Nallandi, apart from the Vikram Vedha actor, and also had Yogi Babu, Kali Muthu and more in prominent roles. The film received widespread critical as well as commercial acclaim, at the time of release.

