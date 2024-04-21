Kalki 2898 AD: Meet Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama in new powerful glimpse; Watch

The Telugu industry's most awaited project titled Kalki 2898 AD has grabbed headlines consistently since its grand announcement. The project which is said to be a ground-breaking cinema in terms of sci-fi thriller projects has already garnered immense buzz among netizens along with many prominent celebrities.

Meanwhile, to double up the excitement among fans the makers earlier revealed that they will drop an exciting update about the mythological thriller flick. Now, in a recent update makers of Kalki have dropped actor Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the upcoming film.

Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD

On April 21, renowned PR Suresh PRO took to his social media platform X and shared a riveting glimpse introducing legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's character as Ashwatthama from Kalki 2898 AD. At the beginning of the clip a boy asks Amitabh Bachchan's character if he is a god, to which he replies, "Since the last age, I have been waiting for the coming of the avatar" and introduces himself as Guru Dronacharya's son Ashwatthama. The clip also shows a short glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's young character from the film.

The clip features Amitabh Bachchan in a never-seen-before avatar which signifies that Nag Ashwin's vision will break boundaries as this film is going to become one of the most celebrated projects in the history of Indian Cinema.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

According to sources, the thriller film is based on a mythological story set in a dystopian society. The plot revolves around the enigmatic Kalki avatar, the tenth and last form of the well-known Hindu god Lord Vishnu.

The mythological thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Aside from these major actors, the ensemble cast also includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in key roles.

Nag Ashwin has written and directed the film, which is produced by C. Aswini Dutt through Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is creating the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

