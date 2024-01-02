Kamal Haasan's upcoming movies: Indian 2, Thug Life to Kalki 2898 AD; check updates

Kamal Haasan was last seen in 2022 for the film Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also a voice cameo this year for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, reprising his role in the LCU.

With many lineups in the pipeline, it seems Kamal Haasan will begin shooting works for Thug Life, once he finishes his pending shoot for Bigg Boss Season 7 Tamil.

Kamal Haasan’s lineup updates

According to a report, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s second collaboration after Nayakan is set to begin its production at the end of this month. The film’s title announcement was done a couple of months ago with the cast being announced alongside a video glimpse of Kamal Haasan’s character in the film.

The actor had recently finished major portions for his S Shankar directorial film Indian 2, with only two songs remaining to be shot. The actor is also scheduled for a 17-day shoot for his part in Prabhas starrer film Kalki 2898 AD. Both the film's remaining parts will be completed in the upcoming months.

Moreover, Kamal Haasan’s tentatively titled film KH233 directed by H Vinoth is likely to begin once he finishes his works on Thug Life. The actor had undergone rigorous training for the same, taking up preparations in arms training and more.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam joining hands once again have surely made an impact on cinephiles, considering how their previous film is a cult classic in Indian films. Thug Life also announced the talented cast it will be having with actors like Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi, and Gautham Karthik sharing the screen. Except for Trisha, all the other pivotal actors are working with Kamal Haasan for the very first time.

Thug Life has also roped in Ratnam’s constant collaborators AR Rahman and Sreekar Prasad to handle the music and editing of the film with Ravi K Chandran cranking the camera for them. The film will also be stunt choreographed by the Anbariv duo, who are working with Kamal Haasan after Vikram.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan is next set to appear in the film Indian 2 directed by S Shankar which has been in the making for quite some time now, owing to some delays due to a mishap while shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film which serves as the sequel to Kamal Haasan and S Shankar’s previous collaboration Indian, features the story of Senapathy an aged freedom fighter of India who hunts down people who commit corruption under the vigilante title Indian.

The first film ended with Senapathy moving to Hong Kong after the Indian police were after him and the sequel is seemingly going to bring him back with the rise of corruption happening all over again. The film has an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more, with late actors Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and Manobala playing their final parts too.

The film was simultaneously shot along with S Shankar’s project with Ram Charan called Game Changer and both of the films are slated to release this year itself.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2, Game Changer to Indian 2 and Guntur Kaaram; 11 most anticipated South films of 2024