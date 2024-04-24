Exploring SHOCKING story behind the immortal Ashwatthama from Kalki 2898 AD

A few days ago, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the first look of Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama character from the film, sharing a 1-minute character introduction video. The short glimpse featured Amitabh Bachchan in tattered robes, wounded and weathered by old age, symbolic of Ashwatthama.

As seen from the glimpse, Ashwatthama also possesses a gemstone on his forehead. So, who exactly is this immortal? Why can’t he die? What is the connection between Ashwatthama and the Narmada Parikrama and what is Aswatthama’s significance in the context of Kaliyuga? Keep reading to find the answers.

Who is Ashwatthama?

Since his birth, Ashwatthama has had an extremely eventful life. After many years of penance to Lord Shiva, Ashwatthama was born to Drona and Kripi, and what a birth it was. He is believed to have been born into the world, neighing like a horse, instead of crying like a baby. Hence the name, Ashwatthama, which translates to ‘sacred voice resembling that of a horse’.

He was a blessed child indeed, having been born with a gemstone on his head, meant to protect him from evil spirits. Ashwatthama grew up in a poor household until his father Drona got the opportunity to train the Pandavas. There he received training along with the Pandavas, turning him into a highly skilled warrior.

Ashwatthama’s curse

During the great Kurukshetra War, Ashwatthama fought alongside the Kauravas, owing to his loyalty to his father, Dronacharya. As Drona was too powerful to kill by any ordinary means, Lord Krishna devised a clever plan to eliminate Drona. He made Bheema kill an elephant named Ashwatthama and proclaim that Drona’s son Ashwatthama had died in warfare. Grief-stricken Drona soon succumbed to his death in the war.

Upon hearing that his father had been tricked and murdered, Ashwatthama grew into rage and wreaked havoc upon the Pandavas in cold blood. He killed Draupadi’s five sons, mistaking them for Pandavas, and even set a Pandava camp on fire. Even then, his rage didn’t end. He used the forbidden Narayanaastra, which should have been used under dire circumstances. Following this, a battle broke out between the Pandavas and Ashwatthama, leading Ashwatthama to try to kill a pregnant Uttara.

Seeing all this, Lord Krishna stepped in to prevent further damage. He cursed Ashwatthama with immortality, stating that he would roam in the forests waiting for death, with blood and pus oozing out of him, but death would not come until the Kali Yuga. This was the price he had to pay for attempting to kill an unborn child.

Ashwatthama’s connection with the Narmada Parikrama

It is believed in parts of Central India, mainly around Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat that Ashwatthama would become visible upon performing the Narmada Parikrama.

As a result, the makers unveiled the character of Ashwatthama at the holy banks of river Narmada in Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh. Seeing the visuals shared by the makers, the devotees were in tears upon witnessing the immortal.

The Narmada Parikrama is a 3800 km journey that starts from Madhya Pradesh and ends in Gujarat, covering the entire flow of the holy Narmada River. It is believed that Narmada has been blessed by Lord Shiva.

Coincidentally, Ashwatthama is reported to have been spotted by certain locals in and around the Narmada region. Out of the reported sightings of the immortal, most of them have been in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where the Narmada River flows.

Introducing Ashwatthama - Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD star cast

Featuring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, Kalki 2898 AD made waves after its spectacular debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim as the first Indian Film at the event. Directed by Nag Ashwin and Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

What do you think of Ashwatthama’s fascinating story? Let us know in the comments section below.

