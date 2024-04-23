Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, a stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to return with its upcoming season. The show will be graced by several popular celebrities from the television industry.

According to a media report, some celebrities are confirmed to be a part of this adventure-based reality show. The confirmed participants include some well-known names who have already gained popularity in the entertainment industry.

Confirmed Contestants: Celebrities who are ready to take on the Challenge

According to a report, the confirmed participant list of celebrities includes Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Samarth Jurel and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Abhishek Kumar, who gained popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 17 was one of the first names rumored to be part of the confirmed participants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After Bigg Boss 17, Most recently, Abhishek’s music video Khaali Botal with Ayesha Khan was released. The Udaariyaan actor has been a part of the music video Saanware alongside Mannara Chopra.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, a popular actress in the entertainment industry has also reportedly signed the stunt-based reality show. Nimrit has also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 16. She made her debut with her role in the TV series Choti Sarrdaarni and also received appreciation for her performance.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel is all set to be a part of the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. Recently, Samarth shared a playful snippet with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, hinting at their involvement in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Gashmeer Mahajani, known for his performance in the TV series Imlie, has been receiving several offers for reality shows. As per the reports, he is one of the confirmed contestants for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The Imlie actor previously participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Speculated contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Recent reports on the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 suggest that Sumona Chakravarti, Niti Taylor, Aditi Sharma, Abhishek Malhan, Helly Shah, Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav and others are among the names speculated to participate this season.

