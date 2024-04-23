Keerthy Suresh’s quirky birthday wish video for Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin is HILARIOUS yet scary

Keerthy Suresh posted an Instagram story to wish her friend and director of her National Award-winning movie Mahanati, Nag Ashwin. She shared a video taken during the filming of Mahanati.

Nag Ashwin is one of the top directors in the country, and he is currently leading one of India's biggest projects, Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas in the lead role.

Previously, Nag Ashwin directed Mahanati with Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salman as the leads. Keerthy's performance in the film earned her a National Award for Best Actress.

Since then, the actress is a part of Nag Ashwin’s close circle of friends. Today, on his birthday, she wished him with a BTS (behind-the-scenes) video, captioned, “A gem I found in my gallery from the past! Heres to many more such crazy laughters!Happy Birthday Nagiiii!!!! Waiting for Project K Love, K.”

Keerthy Suresh’s quirky birthday wish for Nag Ashwi

Nag Ashwin and his vision for Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin is one of the pioneering directors in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut in 2015 directing Yevade Subramanyam, which received mixed to positive reviews from viewers. Following this, Nag Ashwin spent years on his next project, which delved into the lives of actress Savitri and Gemini Ganesan.

He dedicated months to research and then brought the story to life with Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Keerthy Suresh won the National Award for her performance, and the film was recognized as the best Telugu movie nationally. It was also screened at multiple film festivals.

Encouraged by this success, Nag Ashwin announced Project K, later renamed Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as leads.

The movie was delayed due to Covid-19 and the shoot commenced in 2021. Amitabh Bachchan portrays a significant full-length role in the film, while the legendary actor Kamal Haasan also has a part in the movie. The music for the movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is anticipated to release later this year.

Keerthy Suresh’s B-town entry

Keerthy Suresh is currently immersed in Atlee’s production film titled, Baby John. Baby John will be Keerthy’s debut movie in Bollywood opposite Varun Dhawan.

Wamiqa Gabbi is another important artist in the movie, playing the character portrayed by Amy Jackson in Theri. Directed by Kalees, this action film will be released this year.

