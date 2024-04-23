Prabhas wishes Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin on his birthday; calls his vision 'truly inspiring'

Prabhas took to his social media platform and shared his blessings for Kalki 2898 AD’s incredible director Nag Ashwin and called his vision truly inspiring.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 23, 2024  |  11:53 AM IST |  903
Prabhas extends birthday wishes to Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin with a sweet note
Prabhas extends birthday wishes to Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin with a sweet note (PC: Vyjayanthi Movies Instagram)

On April 23, the Rebel Star took to his social media platform Instagram and shared an unseen picture of Nag Ashwin from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD and wrote, “Happy birthday to the incredible director, @nagashwin! Your vision for #Kalki2898AD is truly inspiring!”

Prabhas extends birthday wishes to Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Prabhas Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles