Prabhas wishes Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin on his birthday; calls his vision 'truly inspiring'
On April 23, the Rebel Star took to his social media platform Instagram and shared an unseen picture of Nag Ashwin from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD and wrote, “Happy birthday to the incredible director, @nagashwin! Your vision for #Kalki2898AD is truly inspiring!”