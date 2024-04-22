Keerthy Suresh’s multicolored phulkari-inspired saree is more than just a pot of gold

Keerthy Suresh is not only known for her acting prowess in South Indian cinema but also for her love for sarees. While she has captured everyone’s heart through her performances, her fondness for the traditional Indian attire, the saree, adds an extra layer of grace to her persona.

The Dasara actress has turned heads in dazzling sarees on numerous occasions such as movie promotions, award shows, or public appearances. Once again, she has shared pictures of herself in a beautiful saree, and our hearts are pounding with joy at the sight of her.

Keerthy Suresh’s stunning six-yard drape

One of the names that tops our list when it comes to ethnic fashion is Keerthy Suresh. Her ethnic wardrobe always grabs attention, whether she chooses to embrace a shimmer saree or a traditional Indian weave. The actress graced the spotlight yet again, this time with her breathtaking saree, designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her saree draws inspiration from Phulkari, a traditional embroidery that refers to flowers and geometric patterns and bursts with vibrant colors as well.

Her saree also boasted intricate multicolored thread embroidery, complemented by the shimmer of sequins, the sparkle of kundan, and the richness of zardozi and aari work. This exquisite craftsmanship added layers of beauty and elegance to the Bhola Shankar actress’ look, making her saree stand out. She draped her saree in a traditional style. The drape was going over her shoulder, and from the other side it was wrapped around her arm.

What added more flair to her saree was a matching round-neck blouse, perfectly complimenting the intricate details of the saree. Her blouse had short sleeves with multicolored tassels. The back of the blouse was deep, with tassels attached to it. Just hearing the price of this saree will blow your mind away. Her saree is worth Rs. 299,900.

Keerthy Suresh’s glam and accessories

The saree was quite beautiful, now let's find out about her accessories. For accessories, she opted for just a pair of stone studded earrings, nothing flashy. Now let’s talk about make-up. Her make-up was all about bronze glow, giving her skin a warm glow with soft smokey eyes and nude lipstick. She didn’t hold back on the highlighter either, giving her cheeks a radiant shine. She left her hair open in curls looking effortlessly beautiful. With just the right amount of glam, the Rang De actress once again proved that she looks every bit royale when she dresses in ethnic wear.

Keerthy Suresh’s saree has intricate patterns and vibrant colors making it suitable for both daytime and evening events. Whether It’s a wedding celebration, a festive gathering, or a formal dinner, this saree effortlessly transitions from one occasion to another, making it a wardrobe essential for every woman.

