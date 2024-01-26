Late Captain Vijayakanth honored with Padma Bhushan award

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, were announced just yesterday for the year 2024. The Padma Awards comprise Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri, awarded based on the individual’s excellent contribution to art/science/literature/social work/public affairs.

Former actor and visionary leader of the DMDK party, Captain Vijayakanth was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan Award for his contribution to the field of art in Indian cinema. Many have appreciated this move from the Indian government to recognize the works of Captain Vijayakanth, who played a crucial role in shaping the landscape of Tamil cinema.

More about Captain Vijayakanth and his work

Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswamy, better known as Vijayakanth was a former actor turned politician who acted in more than 150 films, in a career spanning 4 decades. Vijayakanth played multiple roles throughout his career. His 100th film was titled Captain Prabhakaran, and hence the name, ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth.

Some of his other prominent works include Chinna Gounder, Chatriyan, Thavasi, Sethupathi IPS, and so on.

Post his successful acting career, Vijayakanth’s mind shifted to the world of politics. He started his political party, DMDK on September 14th, 2005. Quickly, the party grew in number, and by 2011, it served as a strong opposition to the ruling parties of Tamil Nadu.

Vijayakanth’s demise

On 28th December 2023, Vijayakanth who had been battling some health issues for a while now, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai. The official report from the hospital read that Vijayakanth was put on a ventilator but despite the best efforts of hospital staff, the actor could not make it.

Padma Awards 2024 Awardees for their contribution to Art in India

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi was one among five people to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan award. The actor received the award for his splendid contribution to the field of Art in Indian cinema.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Ms. Vyjayanthimala Bali and Ms. Padma Subrahamanyam were also awarded the Padma Vibhushan for the same, with actor Mithun Chakraborty receiving the Padma Bhushan award.

