Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT to feature Captain Vijayakanth in a cameo

As we all know, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to star in the lead role in the film The Greatest Of All Time or GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film is slated to release in theaters on September 5th, 2024.

Now, according to a recent interview, Premalatha Vijayakanth with Galatta revealed that the makers of The GOAT will resurrect and use her late husband Vijayakanth in the form of AI to portray him in a cameo scene. She revealed that director Venkat Prabhu had visited their residence several times to seek her permission with Thalapathy Vijay also set to meet her after the upcoming election.

She also added that if her husband was alive he wouldn’t say no to Vijay and she along with her sons would make a positive decision towards the same.

Premalatha who is currently the president of the political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) is busy with the campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections said, "Venkat Prabhu visited our house 4-5 times and had several rounds of talks with my son. He also requested him to meet me, adding that Vijay wanted to meet me in person."

She further said, “Thinking from Captain's point of view and what he would have said. He always loved Vijay and his father, SA Chandrasekhar. I know how Captain loved them both. If Captain was alive, he would never say no.” Moreover, the makers have already speculated about using the technology of de-aging in the film to portray a younger version of Thalapathy Vijay’s character.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or GOAT is the upcoming Tamil science fiction action film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu features an ensemble cast of actors including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and many more in key roles.

The film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with a single called Whistle Podu recently released on the occasion of Tamil New Year. The song penned by Madhan Karky was voiced by Thalapathy Vijay himself.

