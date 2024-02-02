From Pawan Kalyan to Thalapathy Vijay: South Indian actors who tried their hands in politics

Thalapathy Vijay recently put an end to swirling speculations about his political aspirations by unveiling the name of his political party - Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam. While this marks a significant transition for the actor, he joins a list of South Indian actors who have ventured into politics after making their mark in the film industry. Vijay isn't the first Southern actor aiming to step into politics. Several actors have transitioned to politics after their careers in the film industry and here's the list of them:

South Indian actors who forayed into politics

1. N. T. Rama Rao (NTR)

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, commenced his career as an actor, gaining fame for portraying Hindu deities like Krishna and Rama. Beyond cinema, NTR made a remarkable entry into politics in 1982, founding the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He went on to serve as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh three times, leaving an indelible mark in both realms. His contributions earned him the Padma Shri in 1968. NTR's legacy resonates as a successful actor and politician.

2. M.G. Ramachandran (MGR)

M.G. Ramachandran, popularly known as M.G.R., seamlessly transitioned from being a celebrated actor to a revered politician. Serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for a decade, M.G.R. earned the title "Makkal Thilagam" (People’s King), highlighting his influence in both the cinematic and political realms.

Advertisement

3. Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa, a prominent actress with over 140 films to her credit, transitioned into politics by joining AIADMK in 1982. Her versatility on-screen translated into political success, becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1991. She was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for 14 years, over a span of 6 terms. Jayalalithaa's unexpected demise in 2016 marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy as a distinguished actor and politician.

4. Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi, after a prolific acting career, took a hiatus from films in 2007 to delve into politics. In 2008, he founded the Praja Rajyam party in Andhra Pradesh and later aligned with the Congress party. Despite a brief return to acting, Chiranjeevi's foray into politics underscores the enduring connection between the entertainment industry and political landscape.

5. Khushbu Sundar

Renowned South Indian actress Khushbu Sundar entered politics through the DMK in 2010, later joining the Indian National Congress in 2014. Her political affiliations took a turn in 2020 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite her dynamic political journey, the actress faced electoral defeat in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

6. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, a versatile individual, joined politics in 2018 by establishing his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Despite an unsuccessful attempt in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where he ran for the Coimbatore South constituency, Kamal Haasan remains engaged in both the film industry and his role as the President of MNM.

7. Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin, from a political family, transitioned from the film industry to politics. His familial ties include his grandfather, M. Karunanidhi, a former Chief Minister, and his father, M. K. Stalin, the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi's appointment as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in 2022 solidifies his role in both spheres.

8. Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, actor, director, and writer, entered politics in 2014 by founding the Jana Sena Party. The younger brother of Chiranjeevi, Kalyan's influence extends beyond the film industry, making him one of the most searched Indian celebrity politicians according to Google in 2014.

Advertisement

9. Vijayakanth

Vijayakanth, an actor-turned-politician, served as the leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. Founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam in 2005, he faced criticism during an election speech in 2016. His recent demise marked the end of a chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.

10. Ramya

Divya Spandana, who adopted the stage name Ramya is known for her roles in Kannada films. The actress ventured into politics in 2013 by winning a by-election to become an INC Member of Parliament. Despite facing defeat in subsequent general elections, her dual role as an actress and politician showcases the ongoing nexus between the entertainment industry and politics.

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay's entry into politics follows a rich tradition set by his predecessors, highlighting the enduring link between the South Indian film industry and the political landscape.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay makes OFFICIAL announcement of political party; to contest in 2026 Legislative Assembly elections

ALSO READ: Here’s how Thalapathy Vijay’s fans reacted to actor’s entry into Tamil Nadu politics