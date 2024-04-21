Lavanya Tripathi and hubby Varun Tej's love-soaked selfie is all hearts; see PIC

Lavanya Tripathi, well-known for her social media presence, shares elegant pictures from her daily life, excursions, and adorable photos with her better half, Varun Tej. Now, in a recent update, Lavanya has shared another heartwarming picture with Varun as they embrace the moment of love with each other.

For the unversed, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej tied the knot on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of their close friends and star-studded family.

Lavanya and Varun Tej's love-soaked selfie

On April 20, Lavanya Tripathi took to her Instagram story section and posted a picture with Varun as he held her close. The couple smiled for the camera while posing for a selfie. Lavanya captioned the post with heart and infinity.

For the picture-perfect moment, Lavanya was seen in a gray jacket, while Varun opted for a black jacket. Seemingly, the picture is a throwback picture from one of their early trips.

More about Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej

After securing their families' approval, Lavanya and Varun got engaged on June 9, 2023, in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends. On November 1, 2023, the couple married in Tuscany, Italy.

Varun Tej Konidela is the son of the great actor Nagendra Babu, also known as Naga Babu. He is the nephew of Megastar Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi and Power star Pawan Kalyan.

See Lavanya Tripathi's post

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej's upcoming films

Lavanya made her OTT debut with Miss Perfect, helmed by Vishvak Khanderao. The series was bankrolled by Telugu producer Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios. It premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 2, 2024, and received a mixed response from OTT lovers. Meanwhile, Lavanya has not announced any upcoming projects yet.

On the other hand, Varun was seen in an aerial combat thriller titled Operation Valentine opposite Manushi Chhillar. He will feature next in the Telugu film titled Matka, helmed by Karuna Kumar.

