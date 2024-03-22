Operation Valentine OTT release: Here’s when and where to watch Varun Tej starrer

Operation Valentine starring varun tej and Manushi Chhillar was released in theatres on March 1st and opened to average responses from the audience. The film received mixed reviews from audience and critics alike.

Nearly three weeks after its theatrical release, Operation Valentine has now arrived on OTT and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in both Telugu and Tamil. The streaming platform made the announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) account. In their tweet, they wrote, “They risked it all to honour the fallen, witness the operation come alive.”

Operation Valentine Trailer

More about Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine is a Telugu language aerial thriller starring Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar, Ruhani Sharma, Navdeep and others in key roles. The film is based on the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack and the Indian Air Force’s retaliatory reply at Balakot.

Operation Valentine has been written and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and bankrolled by Sandeep Mudda under the Sony Pictures banner. Hari K Vedantam handled the camera work for the film while Mickey J Meyer composed the music for this patriotic action thriller. Operation Valentine was an attempt to highlight the Indian Army’s brave fightback against its enemies.

Varun Tej’s upcoming projects

His next film has been titled as ‘Matka’ and reportedly stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra and Kishore among others. The film is being written and directed by Karuna Kumar.

The first glimpse of Matka was released a few months ago and promised to showcase Varun Tej in an all-new exciting avatar. The actor will reportedly play the role of the legendary gambling figure Matka King Ratan Khatri. According to reports, Varun Tej has undergone quite the physical and mental transformation to portray this challenging role. The film is being bankrolled by Vyra Entertainments, who also produced Hi Nanna.

