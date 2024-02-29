Operation Valentine release date, runtime, censor certification, and more: All about Varun Tej starring action thriller

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Operation Valentine has been one of the most talked about films for quite some time now. After its release date being postponed several times, the film is finally set to hit the silver screens on March 1st, 2024.

Quite recently, the makers of the film had released its trailer, which piqued the interest of fans. With just hours remaining for the film to hit the big screen, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that the hype is higher than ever. In the latest update, it has been revealed that the film has undergone its censor certification, and has been censored U/A by the CBFC. Additionally, as per reports by TOI, the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 4 minutes. Varun Tej shared the news on their social media, with the caption:

‘Censored! Ready to take off.’

Rumored plot of the film

Although details regarding the film have been kept under wraps, it was revealed that the film is based on real life incidents. Further, from the trailer it was understood that the film is based on the 2019 Pulwama Attacks, and what followed, from the perspective of an Indian Air Force pilot, played by Varun Tej. Manushi Chhillar plays a Radar operator in the film as well.

However, it is also learnt that the film delves into different territories, including the psychological aspects of the fighter pilot, as well as the romantic relationship between the Ghani actor and Manushi Chhillar’s character. Needless to say, the film promises an entertaining watch for fans all around the country.

More about Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine marks the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film is also Varun Tej’s debut Hindi film, as well as Manushi Chhillar’s debut Telugu film. Apart from the two lead actors, the film also features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar and more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures in tandem with Renaissance Pictures. The music for the film has been composed by Mickey J Meyer, while Hari K Vedantam has cranked the camera for the film. Naveen K Nooli has taken care of the film’s editing as well.

