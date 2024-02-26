Chiranjeevi holds nephew Varun Tej's hand at Operation Valentine pre-release event; says 'He has created his own opportunities...'

Telugu actor Varun Tej is currently gearing up for his aerial-action film Operation Valentine which also stars Manushi Chhillar in a lead role. The film is said to be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

In the recent development, a special pre-release event was hosted to mark the success of Operation Valentine's trailer which was released earlier. At the event, Varun's uncle Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi was invited as a guest of honor where Megastar spoke about Varun's upcoming films and himself.

Chiranjeevi at the pre-release event

Megastar started his speech by thanking his fan base and sharing his gratitude for getting so much love and affection from all. Later, Megastar mentioned that Varun requested him to attend the event highlighting real-life heroes' sacrifices, and he said yes without even thinking for a second. They earlier told him that the film is based on 2019’s Pulwama attack in which 40 soldiers lost their lives brutally and Operation Valentine is about the retaliation done by Indian Air Forces to pay a respectable tribute to those brave heroes of the Heartland.

Chiranjeevi brought up the fact that he inquired Varun about whether the producers attempted to commercialize it by incorporating a romantic aspect into the title. Subsequently, he clarified that the title Operation Valentine was selected due to the Pulwama attacks occurring on February 14, emphasizing that director Shakti Pratap's intentions were not driven by monetary gain. He had previously created a short film centered around an aerial surgical strike, impressing actual Air Force officers with his commitment and effort towards the project.

Chiranjeevi also mentioned that director Shakti Pratap did wonderful research for the film as before commencing it he met so many Indian Air Force officers to get the right information. While praising the director's efforts more he said that films like Operation Valentine should do well as they raise the sense of patriotism in our hearts. Youth should watch films like this. The movie was shot within 75 days on a sustainable budget.

Chiranjeevi on Varun Tej

Later, while speaking about Varun Tej he said, “I am happy Varun Tej isn’t following me. He is trying different genres, and he has created his own opportunities. He showed lovely variations in his films. There have been many military-based films, but Operation Valentine is the first Telugu film in the aerial action genre. Last year, I watched Top Gun Maverick and got blown away by its visuals. I am extremely happy that these guys made such a film in Telugu”.

More about Operation Valentine

The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force and is touted to be a cinematic vision, with Varun Tej portraying a pilot, and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. Apart from them, the film also features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, and more in crucial roles as well.

The film has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures. Additionally, Mickey J Meyer composes the music for the film, marking his fifth collaboration with Varun Tej after Mukunda, Mister, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Gandheevadhari Arjuna.

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi’s upcoming films

The megastar is all geared up to set the screen on fire with his performance in the upcoming film titled Vishwambara. The makers shared a striking poster and announced it on social media, informing all about the release date. Chiranjeevi also shared a video and gave a glimpse into his intense gym training.

