PHOTOS: Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are 'chasing sunsets' on top of a mountain

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are having the time of their lives, living it up on the top of the mountains. The dream couple is having a ball on their hiking trip as they share some beautiful sunset pictures from vacation.

Both the actors are at Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh where they shared a few pictures, basking in the sunset and enjoying on top of the mountains. They shared the pictures with the caption, “Chasing sunsets on the trails!” with both of them looking happy as ever.

Check out hiking pictures of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi had shared five pictures recently from their hiking trip. They can be seen enjoying the golden sunset together as they sit and enjoy the freshness of the mountains.

A few days ago, Lavanya had also shared a photo dump of pictures to which she wrote, “Embracing the calm of Dharamkot’s paths, molding clay into art, and sharing smiles with a sweet little one. Life’s beauty lies in these simple moments,“ enjoying and looking all smiley in the moments from Himachal.

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

The Tollywood love couple married back in November of 2023 and has been serving up major couple goals ever since and before their union. The couple had met each other back in 2017 during the shoot of Mister which led to them dating and eventually tying the knot.

The extravagant and traditional wedding was nothing short of festive which took place in the backdrops of Italy with their close family members and friends attending it.

On the work front

Varun Tej Konidela was last seen this year with the film Operation Valentine directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada in his debut venture. The aerial action thriller was based on the 2019 Pulwama Terrorist Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes by the Indian Air Force.

The film had Manushi Chhillar playing the female lead alongside actors like Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma, and many more in key roles. The film had received mixed reviews from both audience and critics. The actor is next expected to star in Matka, where he will be seen playing the role of a gangster.

Lavanya Tripathi was also seen recently playing the lead role in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Miss Perfect, where she played a character with OCD. She is next set to star in a Tamil film called Thanal.

