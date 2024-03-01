Operation Valentine Twitter Review: Is Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer a HIT or a MISS? Find out

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer Operation Valentine has finally landed in the theaters on March 1, 2024. The story revolves around a significant event that occurred in Pulwama back in 2019.

The film is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh, while the project has been bankrolled under Sony Pictures and Sandeep Madda. The first reviews by the audiences and critics are now out.

Varun Tej has received a lot of praise from netizens for presenting this amazing cinematic gem. The film has been applauded for its stunning visuals and impressive production, as well as the commendable aerial combat scenes. However, some have also highlighted the weak storyline and lack of emotional connection with the characters.

A user wrote, "#OperationValentine 1st Half Review: Breathtaking first half. Highly engaging with punchy aerial action based on true events. Varun Tej and team have outdone themselves so far".

While another wrote, “Mesmerizing Visual and Performance by #VarunTej!! #OperationValentine a Visual Spectacular with Patriotism backing up the Story Line!”.

Check out reviews of Varun Tej starrer Operation Valentine

The storyline of Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine is a gripping tale that honors the bravery and valor of our real-life heroes, showcasing the resilience of Air Force officers in the face of immense challenges. The story revolves around Wing Commander Arjun, codenamed Rudra, who finds himself at odds with his superiors after disobeying their orders. As the story moves forward, the film delves into the complexities of modern warfare and the sacrifices made by armed forces.

Watch Operation Valentine trailer

More about Operation Valentine

During the film’s pre-release event, Megastar Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi spoke about the commendable work of Team Operation Valentine and also praised Varun Tej and said, “I am happy Varun Tej isn’t following me. He is trying different genres, and he has created his opportunities. He showed lovely variations in his films. There have been many military-based films, but Operation Valentine is the first Telugu film in the aerial action genre. Last year, I watched Top Gun Maverick and got blown away by its visuals. I am extremely happy that these guys made such a film in Telugu”.

Operation Valentine is touted to be a cinematic vision, with Varun Tej portraying a pilot, and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. Apart from them, the film also features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, and more in crucial roles as well. The music for the film has been composed by Mickey J Meyer, while Hari K Vedantam has helmed the camera for the film. Naveen K Nooli has taken care of the film’s editing department.

