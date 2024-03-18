Lavanya Tripathi enjoys cozy afternoon with better half Varun Tej; flaunts happy smile in sun-kissed photo

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are some of the most celebrated couples in the industry. The duo got married last year in Tuscany, Italy in the presence of their families and friends. Lavanya is also known for her social media presence as the actress shares glimpses from her daily routine along with some dazzling pictures from her recent photoshoots.

Now, Lavanya has shared a picture with her better half Varun Tej Konidela while embracing the beauty of love and joy with each other.

A glimpse into Lavanya and Varun's cozy afternoon

On March 18, Lavanya took to her social platform Instagram and shared a story featuring her along with Varun Tej. In the picture, Lavanya is seen resting her head on Varun's shoulder while Varun is clicking the picture. He is clicked in black goggles and a funky cap. In a picture-perfect moment, Lavanya and her beloved better half, Varun Tej, were captured in an adorable moment at a pleasant cafe.

More about Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej

The duo met each other for the first time on the sets of their 2017 film Mister, helmed by Srinu Vaitla. After that, the couple became good friends with each other and later started dating. However, they decided to keep their relationship private. The two eventually began attending parties and were seen together at several gatherings.

Later, Varun decided to propose to Lavanya on the eve of his birthday and disclose their relationship publicly. After seeking the approvals of their families, Lavanya and Varun got engaged on June 9, 2023, during an intimate ceremony graced by their families and close friends. On November 1, 2023, the duo finally got hitched to each other in a wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

Varun Tej Konidela is the son of legendary actor Nagendra Babu, well known as Naga Babu. He is the nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi and power star Pawan Kalyan. Lavanya Tripathi is not part of a film family. She was born in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 1990. Her father is a practicing lawyer, while her mother is a retired teacher.

Lavanya and Varun Tej’s upcoming films

Lavanya made her OTT debut with Miss Perfect, helmed by Vishvak Khanderao. The series was bankrolled by Telugu producer Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 2, 2024, and received a mixed response from OTT lovers.

Varun Tej recently featured in his most-awaited release of 2024 titled Operation Valentine alongside Manushi Chhillar. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film was bankrolled by Sony Pictures and was theatrically released on March 1, 2024. However, the aerial action did not receive a good reception from movie lovers and tanked at the box office. Meanwhile, Varun will feature next in the Telugu film titled Matka, helmed by Karuna Kumar.

