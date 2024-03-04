WATCH: Manushi Chhillar grooves with 'awesome' Rihanna; drops PICS from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding gala

The grand celebratory event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities came to an end on March 3. However, it seems the buzz and fervor around the lavish celebrations is not going to end anytime soon. The first day of the celebratory occasion was graced by the international pop-icon Rihanna, who stirred the internet with her vivacious energy. Now, a while back, Manushi Chhillar who also attended the grand event shared several stunning pictures and videos with the international star from the pre-wedding gala.

Manushi Chhillar drops post with Rihanna from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

On March 4, a while back, Manushi Chhillar hopped on to her Instagram handle and dropped several stunning pictures and videos from the grand celebratory event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. While sharing the post, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress wrote in the caption, “The start of a cray cray weekend (Accompanied by purple hearts) And @badgalriri being her awesome self (accompanied by red-heart emojis).”

The post that begins with Manushi’s stunning picture features a happy video as she grooves with Rihanna on her chart buster track, Where Have You Been, followed by several other pictures and videos giving a peek into the Te Amo singer’s live show in Jamnagar. In the pictures, Manushi looks gorgeous in a purple off-shoulder body-con dress paired with heels. With an immaculate makeup, she kept her tresses open with a sleek neck piece.

Take a look:

Manushi Chhillar's work front

On the professional front, Manushi is currently gearing up for the release of her bilingual film, Operation Valentine, with Telugu star Varun Tej, on February 16. In addition to this, she also has eagerly anticipated Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the pipeline. The promotional assets that have unveiled by the makers yet, including the teaser and the songs, are already increasing excitement amongst fans.

The upcoming action thriller film also Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F in important roles. Backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment, the film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film will hit the theaters on the occasion of Eid this year.

