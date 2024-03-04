Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj to make a short film on LCU: Here's what we know

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently one of the most celebrated directors in the industry. His films have already created a huge sensation among the fans and audiences. And, the filmmaker’s vision and love for cinema have undoubtedly done wonders to shape the action-driven films that have now become cult classics.

After Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, Lokesh's cinematic journey has taken a new form as he has already planned a long legacy for himself. Now, it has been reported that Lokesh will be making a short film on the origin of his successful venture LCU.

Lokesh's plans for Lokesh Cinematic Universe

It is rumored that the director is planning to make a short film which will be about 15-20 minutes describing the origins of LCU. A buzz is also circulating about the actors who may feature in the short film. The list of actors includes Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das, Naren, Harish Uthaman, Kamal Haasan, and Suriya who is supposed to be a voiceover for his iconic character Rolex Sir in Vikram.

According to reports, music director Anirudh will be handling the background score for the short film. If the rumors are true then the short film may land before the highly anticipated sequel Kaithi 2 featuring Karthi in the lead role.

More about Leo and Vikram

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo was released theatrically on October 19, 2023. The action-thriller film received a positive response from the audience. Thalapathy Vijay was praised for his commendable performance in the role of Parthiban and Leo. The film had a star-studded cast that includes, Trisha Krishnan , Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Sandy Master in pivotal roles. Vijay and Trisha shared screen space after their 2004 highly acclaimed film Ghilli which was helmed by director Dharani.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram which was released on June 3, 2022, garnered immense praise and love for its concept and especially for the powerhouse talent that ensembled Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, and Suriya in a cameo appearance. The film also gained maximum viewership after its OTT premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming films

As per reports, Lokesh is currently gearing up for his collaboration with Thalaivar Rajinikanth in a tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171. The film is touted to be an action-packed thriller featuring Thalaivar in a never-before-seen avatar. Lokesh has also joined hands with RaajKamal Films International for a project featuring Shruti Haasan in an important role.

