Thalaivar 171 Title Teaser Release Date: Makers of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film set for big announcement

Get ready for the big news in Tamil cinema! In just one day, we're about to witness the unveiling of the title for a movie directed by the biggest director in the Tamil industry, Lokesh Kanagaraj who's delivered two back-to-back massive blockbusters.

And that's not all - he's teaming up with none other than the biggest superstar in the industry, Rajinikanth! Remember the film called Thalaivar171? Well, its official title will be revealed on April 22.

Thalaivar 171 title teaser announcement post by Sun Pictures

Rajinikanth's movies are always a cause for celebration in the film industry. Whether it's the title reveal, audio launch, or trailer release, everything surrounding a Rajinikanth movie generates a tremendous buzz just like an actual movie release.

After completing Thalaivar170-Vettaiyan with Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel, Rajinikanth is set to team up with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a movie produced by Sun Pictures. The hype surrounding this project is massive, fueled by the involvement of the biggest names in the industry.

Will Thalaivar171 be a part of LCU?

Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is undoubtedly one of the biggest cinematic universes in Indian cinema. With movies like Vikram, Kaithi, and Leo already part of LCU and featuring stars like Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi, it has earned immense attention.

The question on everyone's mind is whether Rajinikanth will join this esteemed team. While it would be a monumental moment for fans and cinephiles if he does, the Rajinikanth film will be a standalone movie.

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Rajinikanth has requested a standalone movie outside of LCU from Lokesh. Perhaps, the title teaser of Thalaivar171 might offer a clue.

The Thalaivar171 crew

Thalaivar171 is set to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the same production house behind Rajinikanth's successful films like Jailer, 2.0, and Petta. Rajinikanth has a proven track record with Sun Pictures, adding to the excitement for this collaboration.

Adding to the excitement, rockstar Anirudh will compose the music for the film. The dynamic stunt duo Anbu-Arivu, known for their work in Lokesh's previous movies, will also be part of the action sequences.

Girish Gangadharan, who shot Vikram, will handle the cinematography for this film. While other cast details are currently under wraps, the team assembled so far promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

