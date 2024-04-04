Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine's father passes away at 83

Renowned actress Meera Jasmine’s father Joseph Philip who was 83, died on April 4. As per reports, Meera’s father was suffering from age-related ailments and passed away peacefully at his house in Ernakulam, Kerala. As per a Manorama Online article, He used to live in Mumbai for many years, then in Tirumala, and then shifted to his hometown in Ernakulam.

The funeral will be performed at the 10th Ilantur Marthoma Large Palli Cemetery on Sunday at 4 pm following the last rites held at their home on Saturday. He is survived by his wife Aleyamma Joseph and apart from Meera, his four kids are Sarah Robin Joseph, Jeni Susan Joseph, Sara Robin Joseph, and George Joseph.

More about Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine is known for her commendable work in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films respectively. Meera made her Malayalam debut in the 2001 film Soothradharan, directed by Lohithadas and co-starring Dileep. Although the picture did not receive a great response, she did receive offers in other languages. Meera has appeared in numerous acclaimed Malayalam films since then. Her second film, helmed by great filmmaker Kamal, starred Navya Nair and Dileep.

Meera's Tamil film debut established her as a popular figure in the South film industry. The success of the Tamil films Run and Bala in 2002 encouraged her to work with well-known actors in the Tamil industry. She received the Filmfare Best Female Debut Actress award for Run. The popularity of the films encouraged her to collaborate with renowned directors like Mani Ratnam for Aaytha Ezhuthu and SS Stanley for Mercury Pookkal.

Meera Jasmine's upcoming films

Meera Jasmine was last seen in the 2023 comedy-drama titled Queen Elizabeth opposite Saniya Babu, and Ramesh Pisharody in key roles. The film was directed by M. Padmakumar and bankrolled by Ranjith Manambarakkat, M. Padmakumar, and Sreeram Manambarakkar under the banner of Blue Mount Production. Meera is currently gearing up for her upcoming Tamil film titled Test featuring R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth in key roles. The project has been helmed by S. Sashikant.

