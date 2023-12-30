My Name is Shruthi OTT release date: When and where to watch Hansika Motwani starrer online
The Hansika Motwani starrer, My Name is Shruthi, is releasing on this date and on this OTT platform. Explore where you can enjoy this movie!
Hansika Motwani's powerful portrayal of Shruthi in the Tamil film My Name is Shruthi has resonated with audiences, capturing their hearts with its poignant exploration of modern relationships. Directed by Srinivas Omkar and produced by Burugu Ramya Prabhakar, Ramya Burugu, and Nagendra Raju, the film initially hit theaters on November 17, 2023.
Now, after a successful theatrical run, it's finally set to reach a wider audience as it premieres on OTT platforms on December 29, 2023. Get ready to immerse yourself in this captivating story from the comfort of your own home. The makers have announced the film's release on various OTT platforms in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This means viewers across India can experience Shruthi's journey firsthand, regardless of language barriers.
More about Hansika Motwani’s My Name is Shruthi
My Name is Shruthi boldly tackles the sensitive subject of the Organ mafia, marking a first for South Indian cinema. Hansika shines in the lead role as Shruthi, an ad agency employee who gets entangled in the dangerous world of the Organ trade. The film unravels her journey of overcoming this harrowing ordeal, making for a compelling and impactful watch.
Director Srinivas Omkar expertly navigates the narrative, while Hansika adds to the film's depth and emotional weight with her strong performance. The supporting cast, including Prema, Murali Sharma, Pooja Ramachandran, Raja Ravindra, Praveen, and Aadukalam Naren, brings further strength and nuance to the story.
Check out Hansika Motwani’s My Name is Shruthi movie trailer below
Upcoming projects of Hansika Motwani
My Name is Shruthi marking another thrilling chapter in Hansika Motwani's diverse filmography. Fresh off releases like UR Jameel's Maha, Aadhi Ki Partner, and the web series MY3, she continues to showcase her versatility and commitment to impactful storytelling.
