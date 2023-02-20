EXCLUSIVE: Hansika Motwani on being away from Bollywood and what she 'hates' about Sohael Kathuriya

On 4th December, 2022, Hansika Motwani and Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Kathuriya took their vows in front of their close family and friends at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was one of India's most talked-about celebrity weddings, which has now been put together as a reality show. Hansika's show, Love Shaadi Drama lives up to its promise of wholesome drama and some shocking disclosures about their past. The show discusses the controversies and scrutiny surrounding marriage. We caught up with her recently where she spoke about her life after the wedding with her best friend, putting out her personal life as a show and staying away from Bollywood.

Asked what made her say yes to putting out her personal life on a show, Hansika replied, "Just because am a public figure there have been so many times people have written whatever they wanted to and sometimes it doesn't come across right so what better way than the horse's mouth. So I was like let's address the drama but doing a reality show or series on me, I think it was the bravest move I have ever taken." Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya are opposites who make it work and they look good together. "It gets challenging. He doesn't like to take pictures solo or with cameras around him but he is slowly getting used to it," said Hansika about Sohael not being used to paps being around. Hansika has many times revealed that Paris has her heart. We can't help but reflect on her wedding proposal by Sohael and that serenity came through photos. "Honestly, I decided to go to Paris because I wanted to buy something. So, I and my two best friends decided to go to Paris and I knew Sohael was supposed to come there but he wasn't even sure a day before his flight because of work, but keeping a surprise from me is really tough but he pulled it off with the most romantic proposal. It was very surreal and the best moment of my life. Paris proposal is the best thing a girl could have got," Hansika reveals how Sohael managed to keep their dreamy wedding proposal a secret.



We all grew up with an obsession with the hit television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Hansika has come a long way. She has done some interesting films of different genres in Bollywood and down South. She might have her hands full with offers from the Telugu and Tamil industries, but what has kept her away from Hindi cinema? Talking about the same, she said, "Honestly, there has never been a conscious decision of not doing something that I love. I love cinema and I don't have an issue with cinema being any language but fortunately, I have always been with hands full in the South and never got the time really to think of in another language. But again, having said that, I'm an entertainer and for me, language is not a barrier wherever I will get a chance I will entertain the audience." Also Read| Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya romance on Kesariya, dance on Master Coming at after wedding party



The Relationship Quiz Who is more stubborn between you and Sohael?

Me (laughs while asking us to guess) What is one habit that you like and dislike about him?

First I would like to answer what I don't like about him. I hate that he is not punctual and that too knowing me, I'm a time bomb. And about like, I love everything about him apart from him not being punctual. He is supportive, loving, and extra caring. When was your first official date with Sohael? We never really had a date. We were like just two best friends and it just happened. Who says sorry first in a fight?

Of course Sohael. He has a bank of sorrys, thank yous, and love yous showering on me. Who is more pampering after a fight? He is definitely more pampering but if I go to pamper, it is very lavish so those come only on birthdays, Christmas or Diwalis.

