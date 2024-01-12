Allu Arjun celebrates 17 years of his film Desamuduru with gratitude-filled special note for fans

Allu Arjun is in a celebratory mood as his film Desmuduru, directed by Puri Jagannadh, completed 17th year of its release. The mass entertainer was a massive blockbuster back in the year 2007.

Expressing his insane gratitude towards the film and its makers, Allu Arjun penned a special note on his X (formerly Twitter) handle which read, “17 years of #Desamuduru Movie . What a beautiful moment in time . Thanks to my director @PuriConnects, my producer @DVVMovies and the entire cast & crew . Gratitude forever to my fans and audience for a memorable blessing.”

17 years of Allu Arjun starrer Desamuduru

Desamuduru is the story of Bala Govind (Allu Arjun), a program director working for a channel who constantly reacts and fights against injustice often landing in trouble. During a similar incident, Bala saves a person from goons and thrashes the son of a notorious gangster known as Tambi Durai (Pradeep Rawat) which leads him to more trouble.

Fearing the impending doom, the crew at his channel sends him off to Kullu Manali where he is assigned to shoot a travel episode for them, and that is when he meets and falls in love with a sannyasin, Vaishali (Hansika Motwani). The villains pursue him and kidnap her with Bala setting out to save her.

The film was a major blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh, becoming the highest-grosser of Allu Arjun in 2007 along with being dubbed and released in Kerala enjoying a huge box office run. The film also marked the first collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Allu Arjun with the duo rejoining in 2013 for the film Iddarammayilatho which was a major hit as well.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun is next set to reprise his role as Pushparaj for the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film boasts an impressive cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more. The film is written and directed by Sukumar and will have Devi Sri Prasad composing the music like the first part.

Moreover, Allu Arjun is rumored to be collaborating with Jawan director Atlee and is speculated to bring in Anirudh Ravichander for the film’s music composition.

ALSO READ: It’s OFFICIAL: No change in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2’s release date