EXCLUSIVE: Hansika Motwani on journey of 50 films, working with Simbu, staying away from Bollywood & more

Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema. Starting her career as a child artist, Hansika made her debut as a lead in the Allu Arjun starrer Desamuduru (2007) and has recently completed a massive feat of 50 films with her recent film Maha. Today, the actress has turned a year old and is celebrating her 31st birthday.

On the special occasion of her birthday, here are the excerpts from an interview of Hansika Motwani as she spoke about her 50 films, her journey, the recently released film Maha and much more. Take a look below:

"It indeed is huge, and I feel blessed and overwhelmed with the response the movie has got", says Hansika Motwani, who just had the release of her 50th film Maha which was released in all South languages and received a positive response for being an engaging thriller. The film is currently available for streaming on Aha Tamil.

You and Silambarasan TR reunited after a long time for a movie. How was it working with him in Maha?

It was lovely working with him. He is a fabulous actor and has a great personality on the screen and it was amazing working with him, said Hansika Motwani as she teamed for Tamil star Silambarasan TR in Maha after 5 years. He played a cameo role in her 50th film. Asked if the audience can expect another collab next, she added, "well, I think the time only can speak for itself. I can't really comment on anything right now."

How do you look at your journey from child artist to women-centric film, carrying a film to the big screen and making it a success?

I feel it like a blessing. It’s all because of the unconditional love and affection I have earned from fans and audiences. The journey has been elating. There have been good and bad criticisms from critics, which have shaped me in a better way. To a certain extent, you get beyond the duality point of ups and downs, success and failure. What becomes your ultimate desire is to keep working with complete dedication to win the love and support of audiences. It’s more like a meditation!!!

You are somebody who doesn't limit to a certain genre or role, you are an actor who likes to explore. So how do you choose the scripts? What are the factors in mind?

The taste of audiences keep changing, and we actors have to accordingly work based on it. We have clearly seen it with the Pre-and-Post Pandemic scenario, where the mindset of audiences has changed a lot, which has urged the creators, actors and producers to deliver something fresh. When it comes to choosing a script, I deliberately look into how substantial my character is and what challenges it holds for me. If a script gets ticked in both these boxes, I go for it.

50 films is a huge one, surviving in this industry is a difficult thing too, how do you look at your up & downs?

Ups and downs have imparted great lessons to me. When I meet failures, I take it as an opportunity to relook, at where things went wrong and rectify them. The journey in the movie industry is all about understanding the pulse of the audience. When you’re clear about what they expect from you, then you will be able to deliver your best.

Your journey also sets an example that an actress' career span can't be limited, how do you see that you broke the biggest myth?

Many actresses have already proved it. Sridevi madam has been a great example of it. Just when many actresses of the current times were dominating showbiz, she made a stunning spell with English Vinglish. Be it Kajol ma'am or down the South, Jyotika mam, they have already broken the biggest myths. According to me, when a woman is an inevitable part of the history of mankind, she has no limitation in any art form as well. She goes through different phases of life, and each of them is adorable. It’s up to the writers and directors, who glorify these elements and I am happy that they are found in plenty across the Indian film industry.

In this long career, did you ever feel anxious about not getting work? If so, how did you deal with it?

The only time, when an actor doesn’t get work is because of the expectations that build on them. Say, for instance, if an actress has amused audiences with particular characters, they might get bored. Of course, they love you a lot and want to see you in exceptional scripts and roles. Luckily, I didn’t come across such situations. Thanks to the directors! They believed in me that I am capable of performing any given role with uttermost dedication. Such gestures gave me the confidence to push the bars and work consistently in the industry. I have crossed the 50th film mark, and I will continue to keep working on projects based on unique scripts and roles, which I believe will keep me busy in the industry.

You are a workaholic so how was it not having any release for 2 years due to COVID-19, what was that feeling like?

Like any other human being, it was really a tough time. We actors are used to the rhythm of the shoot, promotions, and more than all, the applause and appreciation of audiences. It was indeed a huge challenge to overcome. At the same time, this break gave me time and space to plan my career ahead. During this time, I came across various scripts for both movies and series, which I was able to consider and work on them. Significantly, I am excited to see those projects are getting scheduled for release one by one.

Your movies have always had a Pan-India label, how do you see the trend about them now?

I would say the trend has existed for a very long time, even before it found this coined term as ‘Pan-India’. We have come across epic masterpieces like Kamal Haasan sir-Shah Rukh sir sharing the screen together, Amitabh Bachchan sir-Rajinikanth sparkling together, and it keeps on going. The Pan-Indian label is a good thing for any actor like me, but at the same time, it adds more responsibility as you come under the surveillance of Pan-Indian audiences.

And was it a conscious decision to stay away from Bollywood?

Not at all! I strongly believe an actor isn’t meant to be confined to one particular language or regional boundary. When their potential is recognized and glorified in any regional industry, it’s a boon indeed. I am lucky enough to enjoy the privilege in both Bollywood and South industries. Yes, I do get Bollywood offers, but I would like to do the roles that offer me scope to perform.

