Who is Hansika Motwani's fiancé Sohail Kathuria? 5 things to know about him

Hansika Motwani, who began her career as a child actor in Hindi films, is all set to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman, Sohail Kathuria. Also known for her roles in Tamil and Telugu films, Hansika will do a destination wedding in Jaipur. Amidst the wedding buzz, the Koi...Mil Gaya actress has shared a series of photos from her dreamy proposal by fiancé Sohail Kathuria. Bollywood-style proposal near Eiffel Tower

Hansika's husband-to-be proposed to her at the Eiffel Tower, a symbol of romanticism and it looked no less than a romantic film. One can see in the photos, Sohil went down on his knees to propose to his ladylove with large letters saying 'Marry Me' made of flowers and candles placed around.

Who is Sohail Kathuria? Sohail is a Mumbai-based businessman and also serves as a designated partner for the event management company owned by Hansika Motwani. Yes, Hansika Motwani is getting married to her best friend and business partner Sohail Kathuria. Sohail, an Entrepreneur is also an owner of a textile company that exports garments internationally since 1985. Sohail Kathuria was also seen at Hansika's brother Prashant Motwani's wedding and seen chilling and bonding with the actress' family and friends. Also Read| Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohail Kathuria: Anushka Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others wish the couple

