EXCLUSIVE Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya Wedding: 2 OTT giants in a bid to buy streaming rights
Hansika Motwani is set to tie the knot with boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in Jaipur. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned it is going to be a grand 3-day affair.
A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding's upcoming nuptials. Recently reports are doing rounds that the wedding will be live-streamed by an OTT platform. However, there is no truth to this! Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that 2 OTT giants are in a bid to buy streaming rights.
"Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding," reveals a source close to the development.
"It is going to be a 3-day grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur and is going to be a private affair with close friends and family. The wedding is on 4th December followed by a reception with the first ceremony to start with Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai," adds the source further revealing Hansika has begun her wedding trousseau shopping with mom.
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla got their hands on Hansika's wedding invite which looks every bit classic. Take a look below:
Hansika Motwani got engaged to her boyfriend Sohail Kathuria
On November 2, Hansika confirmed that she is engaged to Mumbai-based businessman, Sohael Khaturiya. The couple exchanged the rings near the Eiffel Tower. Hansika's to-be husband went on his knee in the centre of a heart sign made with red petals and white candles.
Sharing the post, Hansika wrote, "Now and Forever," and Sohael commented, "I love you my life #NowAndForever." Many celebs like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty and Khushbu Sundar conveyed their best wishes to the couple in the comment section of Hansika Motwani's Instagram post.