EXCLUSIVE Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya Wedding: 2 OTT giants in a bid to buy streaming rights

A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding's upcoming nuptials. Recently reports are doing rounds that the wedding will be live-streamed by an OTT platform. However, there is no truth to this! Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that 2 OTT giants are in a bid to buy streaming rights.

"Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding," reveals a source close to the development.