Exclusive: Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria send wedding invites; Check out the aesthetic card
Pinkvilla exclusively got a glimpse of Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's wedding invite and it looks perfect. The wedding celebrations have begun.
Popular South actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman beau Sohail Kathuria. According to reports, the two will exchange wedding vows on 4th December this year. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the wedding celebrations of Hansika Motwani have begun. The couple started sending wedding invites and we have got our hands on the classy cards. You should definitely check it out.
Pinkvilla exclusively got a glimpse of Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's wedding invite and it looks perfect. The card gives rustic vibes with oxidized details, goodies and invitations printed on their photo. The invite gives a perfect touch of Indian and modern touch.
Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's wedding invite
Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's story
For the unversed, Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria are business partners as well. He serves as a designated partner for the event management company owned by Hansika Motwani. Sohail Kathuria was first married to a girl named, Rinky. They had gotten married in 2016 at a destination wedding in Goa.
Wedding details
The couple will exchange wedding vows on the evening of 4th December, with the Haldi ceremony in the morning of the same day. The 3rd December has been booked for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, and December 2 will be the Sufi night. In addition to this, the family will further enjoy a polo match, and a casino themed after party on the eve of 4th December at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur.
The latest buzz around his celebrity wedding is that an OTT platform will be live streaming the nuptials. However, nothing is officially confirmed.
Engagement announcement
Hansika Motwani took to her social media and dropped a sting of mesmerizing photos from her engagement ceremony with Sohail Kathuria. In the photos, the businessman can be seen down on his knees in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower as the two stand between a heart made from rose petals and candles. She captioned the post, "Now & Forever".
