Exclusive: Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria send wedding invites; Check out the aesthetic card

Popular South actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman beau Sohail Kathuria. According to reports, the two will exchange wedding vows on 4th December this year. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the wedding celebrations of Hansika Motwani have begun. The couple started sending wedding invites and we have got our hands on the classy cards. You should definitely check it out. Pinkvilla exclusively got a glimpse of Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's wedding invite and it looks perfect. The card gives rustic vibes with oxidized details, goodies and invitations printed on their photo. The invite gives a perfect touch of Indian and modern touch.

Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's wedding invite

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's story For the unversed, Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria are business partners as well. He serves as a designated partner for the event management company owned by Hansika Motwani. Sohail Kathuria was first married to a girl named, Rinky. They had gotten married in 2016 at a destination wedding in Goa.

