EXCLUSIVE: I feel more content with the scripts I'm offered in South, says Hansika Motwani

"I always pray to God to give me time that I don't have time to breathe,' says Hansika Motwani who is currently juggling between the shoots of 4 projects.

Sharing about her approach to any script, Hansika reveals, "The process is very simple. I don't hear the script as an artist but as an audience. If during the narration I get bored, then I'm not doing the film and if the story intrigues me, makes me ask questions that means I have loved the script as an audience. I like experimenting and I'm at a stage where I can carry a film on my shoulders, do more films and it is always good to give variety to the audience. If I'm lucky enough to get such opportunities, then why not."

Hansika thinks South cinema is more welcoming and feels blessed that she is not typecasted. "I think South industry has always welcomed me so well and has given me the liberty of doing whatever I wanted. The audience has always given me a space saying we are ready for more. I have never been typecasted I have got more and more roles. The reason I'm getting such roles is also that the audience, the makers see me in that particular genre."

Asked if it was her conscious decision to step away from the Hindi belt and do more Tamil films, Hansika replies, "I enjoy doing all kinds of cinema but I get more roles offered here and somewhere I feel more content with the scripts I'm offered here (South cinema). There is nothing particular in such. I'm an entertainer, wherever I get a chance, whichever language I get, I will entertain. I have never put barricades around."

Hansika Motwani has 8 projects in Tamil and Telugu including My Name Is Shruthi Films, MY3, Partner, Rowdy Baby Films, and an untitled film with Vijay Chander.

Her Tamil web series MY3 is an adaptation of the Korean series, 'I'm not a Robotic'. Giving out some deets about the film, Hansika says, "the script has been changed as per Tamil audience. Everyone wants to do a double role and in double action. I also had something similar in my mind, a feeling of doing something refreshing and new. Rajesh sir's timing in comedy is spectacular. It's a beautiful series, it has drama and emotions. A feel-good web series."

"Rowdy Baby is again a spooky subject. It's a horror-thriller. It has another feel to the film and is different from others I'm doing. Satyaaj sir plays a very important role in the film," adds Aranmanai actress.

However, there's hardly any update on her long-delayed film Maha, co-starring Simbu. Asked about the same, Hansika replies, "Producers will have a better say on it. I have moved on to the other 8 projects that are lined up. Maha has its destiny, I think it will come out soon."

