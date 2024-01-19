Nayanthara pens touching apology letter to address recent controversy surrounding her film Annapoorani

Nayanthara recently appeared in the cooking-themed movie titled Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, where she played the main character. The film was directed by Nilesh Krishna as his first project.

However, the movie faced some controversy when it was accused of offending the religious beliefs of the Hindu community and promoting 'Love Jihad'.

Now, the Lady Superstar herself has taken the initiative to write a heartfelt apology letter, beginning the header with the title 'Jai Shri Ram.' The actress said, “I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film, 'Annapoorni’. Crafting 'Annapoorni’ was not just a cinematic endeavor but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower.”

She further added, “In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand the gravity of this issue.”

She concluded by saying, “Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies. The intention behind ‘Annapoorni’ was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress. Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention To spread positivity & foster learning from one another. With sincere regards, Nayanthara”

Check out the official post by Nayanthara

More about Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food starring Nayanthara in the lead role features an ensemble cast of actors like Jai, Sathyraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and many more.

The film is the story of Annapoorani, an aspiring chef who wants to be well-versed in culinary skills including non-veg cuisines. Owing to her family being orthodox Brahmins and her father being the priest of the Srirangam temple; she is brought up as a vegetarian and this serves as an obstacle for the girl in fulfilling her passion.

