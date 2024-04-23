Jai Hanuman Poster OUT: Prasanth Varma brings fire-breathing dragons to Indian cinema

Prasanth Varma has become a household name for the Indian audience, especially with the release of his latest film HanuMan. The superhero flick, which features Teja Sajja in the lead, was released in January, this year, and has garnered highly positive responses from fans and critics alike.

During the credits of HanuMan, it was also revealed that the film will have a sequel, titled Jai Hanuman. Further, it was also revealed that the film’s pre-production has begun, and that the film is set to go on floors later this year. In the latest update, on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, on April 23rd, Prasanth Varma has taken to social media to unveil an unseen poster of Jai Hanuman.

Prasanth Varma set to bring dragons to Indian cinema with Jai Hanuman

The poster shared by Prasanth Varma has been a welcome surprise for the audience, who are eagerly waiting for any update related to the film. Additionally, the poster seems to promise something that has rarely been seen before in Indian cinema, as it features an enormous fire-breathing dragon, which seems to be charging towards Lord Hanuman.

The deity, who is known for his fearlessness, is seen standing bravely in front of the dragon, ready to face it head-on. Lord Hanuman also seems to be holding his weapon of choice, a mace, in his hand as well. Prasanth Varma shared the poster on his Instagram with the caption:

“On the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJanmotsav, May we all stand against the adversities and emerge victorious; Experience the epitome of Lord #Hanuman ji’s EPIC BATTLES”

Check out the poster below:

What we know about Jai Hanuman so far

Jai Hanuman would mark the second venture in the coveted Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, with its predecessor HanuMan being the first film. Although extensive information regarding the film has been kept under wraps, it is understood that the film will feature Teja Sajja in a prominent role as well.

Furthermore, there have been several rumors making rounds, according to which Ram Charan has been approached to play the role of Lord Ram. Further, the filmmaker had also mentioned during the success meet of Hanuman that he had a story with Ravi Teja in mind. But it is unknown if the film is, in any manner, related to Jai Hanuman. However, official confirmation regarding both these speculations is eagerly awaited.

